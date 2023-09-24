'It does feel scary.' Khloé Kardashian shares before and after photos of her melanoma removal.

This story contains graphic images.

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her skin cancer recovery journey.

The reality star, who shared that she'd found a melanoma tumour on her face, is urging followers to pay closer attention to their skin.

For one year, there was a small spot on Kardashian's cheek — a spot she mistook for a pimple.

"Turns out it’s not a zit. It’s melanoma," she shared. "For my age, it’s incredibly rare. It’s so rare that they have to go in more to see if it’s spread. At this point, it does feel a little scary."

It's a common mistake, and a type of skin cancer that shows up on the skin looking like a mole, age spot or freckle, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. It's something for Australians, in particular to watch out for – every year in Australia, about 17,800 people are diagnosed with invasive melanoma and about 27,500 people are diagnosed each year with melanoma in situ.

Now, months after revealing her melanoma battle, Kardashian has announced she's still working with doctors, specialists and plastic surgeons to return her face to the way it was before the melanoma was removed.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian on her cancer scare. Post continues after video.