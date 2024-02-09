Celebrities, they're just like us! The only difference is they have more money, clout, and the ability to click their fingers and secure a booking at the most unbookable joints in Australia. But they still all end up at Bondi Beach like they've just uncovered some hidden gem.

In the last few years, there's been an influx of the Hollywood elite to Australia's shores and because we are very, very nosey, we simply must know where they went, what they ate and what happened. We've rounded up some hotspots around our fair nation that local and international celebs can't get enough of.

Mimi’s, Coogee, Sydney.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently staying Down Under to support her husband, drummer Travis Barker, as his band Blink-182 embarks on a national tour. The eldest Kardashian sister found time to visit Mimi's, a popular luxe waterfront restaurant in Sydney, where she was joined for lunch by her kids, Penelope and Reign.

This celebrity sighting followed Margot Robbie going to lunch there in 2023 with her husband Tom Ackerley, with the Barbie producer and star even shouting patrons a round of cocktails from her gin brand Papa Salt.

Funky Pies, Bondi, Sydney.

Kourtney, Travis and the kids also stopped by vegan cafe Funky Pies. Staff member Angie Stephenson told HELLO! that the couple ordered the 'Funky Chunky' pie which they had high praise for, saying the pie was "absolutely delicious".

"They were beautifully polite and courteous," Angie added.

The couple poses with cafe staff. Image: Instagram/@funkypiesbondicafe.