Harry Connick Jr and Jill Goodacre have been together 33 years. Here's what their life looks like.

Harry Connick Jr has lived a life enmeshed in music.

Growing up in New Orleans, he'd often see jazz players playing live and people dancing on the streets. Instinctively, he became a vocalist and pianist by the age of five.

"I’d be completely different if I hadn’t grown up in New Orleans – there was music everywhere," he told The Guardian in 2021.

"All this was normal to me, and it wasn’t until I left that I realised how fortunate I’d been to be surrounded by this incredible diversity of live music."

The singer, songwriter and actor rose to fame in 1989 when he was asked to put together the soundtrack for the iconic film When Harry Met Sally.

"That film meant I went from selling thousands to selling millions of records and it put me out there on an international level," he told the publication.

Harry Connick Jr. singing for the soundtrack of When Harry Met Sally, circa 1989. Image: Getty.

He added, "It was before the internet, so if you were on a billboard people were going to hear about it. Those were much simpler times."

The soundtrack achieved a double-platinum status in the United States and Connick Jr won his first Grammy Award.