Hear me out: Bondi Rescue is Australia’s greatest contribution to television.

I moved to England in the middle of a particularly fresh February a few years ago which, in hindsight, was a bit stupid.

I was attempting to find a new home/bank/friends/job in the dead of winter, having just soaked up a few months of Aussie sun and surf.

It was an... adjustment.

At night, I'd curl up in my bed, with the radiator cranked up to 'very hot', and I'd watch Bondi Rescue repeats.

Like a kid with a favourite toy, it became my comforter. My taste of home as I navigated a new one.

Video via Channel Ten

I've since done my two years in England, and been home for more than five, and Bondi Rescue is still my go-to. If ever I'm scrolling through the channels and it pops up, I'm stopping and watching. No question.

As we hurdle towards Christmas, the free-to-air networks have started to roll out their Summer evening offerings and imagine my delight with Monday's programming: back-to-back Bondi Rescue from 7:30pm-8:30pm. Yessss.