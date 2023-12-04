Harry Connick Jr and his family relocated to Australia for a job. His daughters refuse to leave.





When Harry Connick Jr brought his family to Australia for work, he didn't expect his kids to love it so much they would stay.

The jazz singer and actor moved to Sydney with his wife, Jill Goodacre, and daughters when he appeared on Australian Idol earlier this year.

He and Goodacre have since returned to America, but his daughters haven't.

"We couldn't have lost them to a better place," Connick Jr recently said on The Project.

Connick Jr and Goodacre have three daughters, Georgia, Kate and Charlotte, who are all in their 20s, and living in Sydney.

Image: Instagram/@georgiaconnick