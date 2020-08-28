Scott Morrison said he wants interstate travel allowed in Australia before Christmas.

In what has been months of harsh border restrictions, the Prime Minister has offered a glimmer of hope to Aussies hoping to travel in their December holiday period.

On Friday, he made clear that based on the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases nationwide, continuing border restrictions would become obsolete, naming it a “recipe for economic ruin”.

“Well look, I believe we can, domestically,” he said on Christmas being a feasible date to expect the easing of border closures.

“I’d love to say we could do it internationally but I don’t think I can give you that pledge internationally.

"I hope that changes but based on the current evidence that doesn’t look likely.”

On Friday, Victoria recorded its lowest case numbers since July 5, with 94 new cases, whilst NSW recorded 13 new cases - the state's highest number in weeks.



