This is the last weekend of Melbourne's stage four lockdown. Here’s what’s next for Victoria.

After eight weeks of stage four lockdown, Melbourne restrictions will be relaxed from Monday, September 28, thanks to the decreasing number of new coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced what freedoms will return - including the lifting of curfew - as the 14-day rolling average of COVID-19 continues to improve, with 22.1 for Melbourne and 0.6 for regional Victoria.

It comes as the state reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, plus two more deaths. The 14-day averages for cases with an unknown source have also dropped to 31 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero for regional areas.

When Andrews initially announced the state's "roadmap" out of lockdown in early September, he set the aim of achieving a two-week rolling daily case average of 30-50. With it now at 22.1, the roadmap out of lockdown has been adjusted thanks to the reduced risk of transmission.









What changes from September 28?

A night curfew will be lifted in Victoria and thousands of people will return to work as the State eases restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the 9pm to 5am curfew will be lifted from 5am on Monday, September 28. The night curfew has been in place for eight weeks since August 2.

He said lifting the curfew did not mean people could hold private indoor or outdoor gatherings, with those caught doing so liable for a $5000 fine.

From 11:59pm on Sunday about 127,000 workers will be allowed to return to work, close to 30,000 more than originally expected.

Year 12 students will return to school for assessments on October 3 with primary school students to return on October 12, but years 8 to 10 won't go back to class yet.

Up to five people from two households will be able to gather outdoors in public, while the limit on one person per household going shopping once a day will also be lifted.

Hospital patients will be allowed one visitor per day for a maximum of two hours, while patients under the age of 18 will be allowed unlimited visits from two parents or carers.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the easing of restrictions on Sunday. Image: Getty.