If you're feeling depleted this week, you're not alone. We're calling it the second-wave slump.

Do you feel it, too?

Exhaustion. Frustration. Sadness. Apprehension. A loss of motivation. A collective wince when you think of how gleefully we leapt toward the light at the end of the tunnel back in May, only to find ourselves here, just weeks later, staring into the mouth of another.

We were told this would happen; that our squashed COVID-19 curve would get out from underneath us more than once before a vaccine is available.

But it's still tough to watch the cases climb anew, to read lost human lives reported as numbers rather than names, and to see (or be!) Victorians placed under the kind of restrictions normally reserved for wartime.

It's heavy, the feeling that's settled upon us this week. A sort of second-wave slump.

Video via Mamamia

As Melburnians put it to the Mamamia Out Loud podcast:

"I'm tired. I'm just tired..."

"[It's] a sadness, a feeling of demoralisation..."

"Everyone is really run down... Even the most resilient people are finding that's been depleted..."

It's not quite like before.

Back in March and April, we were apprehensive, certainly. But there was a sense of determination and a sense of unity; a "we're all in this together" kind of resolve.

That seems to have dwindled somewhat in the face of, well, all of it: the ebbing and flowing of restrictions; the selfish folk who flout them; the job losses and reduced paychecks; the shop doors closed; the return to at-home learning; the celebrations cancelled and re-booked and cancelled again; the tough conversations with kids...