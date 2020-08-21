50 consecutive days at work with 3 kids at home: Everything we know about Dan Andrews.

Today Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews delivered his 50th consecutive daily coronavirus update.
That's seven weeks, every single day, in front of a swarm of journalists desperate for news to feed back to the 6.3 million Victorians whose livelihoods rely on what comes out of his mouth.
For many, the Dan daily briefings dictate their day.
How many new cases? Deaths? Is the lockdown working?
But his exhaustion is becoming harder to hide, and easier to spot.
"The Premier looks knackered. I'm grateful for his dedication, but if I had a colleague in emergency who worked so many days in a row, I'd order them home for their health, safety & performance. Nobody should criticise him having a day off," wrote emergency physician Stephen Parnis on Twitter.
