50 consecutive days at work with 3 kids at home: Everything we know about Dan Andrews.





Andrews, who was the Victorian Labor Leader by that point, came under intense scrutiny for this apparent oversight, but insisted at the time: "If she had been requested to take a breath test I'm very confident she would have agreed to that and the reading would have been zero-zero."

The family of the boy also came out and expressed their dismay that the Labor Leader hadn't reached out to them, but Andrews insisted he was waiting for the police investigation to wrap up first.

As the story continued to make headlines, The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) announced it would investigate the conduct of the officers at the scene, but not that of the Andrews.

One of the longest serving ALP leaders

Daniel Andrews has been in charge of the Victorian ALP since 2010, making him one of the longest serving leaders, notching up two election wins in two attempts. The most recent of which, in 2018, was a landslide.

A bit of background on how he got here; He was elected to parliament in the seat of Mulgrave in 2002 at the age of 30 and became Secretary for Health.

He went on to become Minister for Gaming, Consumer affairs, Multicultural Affairs, and Minister for Health before becoming premier in 2014.

Daniel Andrews in 2009, while Victorian Minister for Health. Image: AAP/Joe Castro. One of the most significant recent successes from his term in office came in the form of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill which came into effect in 2019, making Victoria the only state to legislate voluntary assisted dying.

But his popularity and success as premier hasn't been without its challenges.

In 2018, his party was found to have used taxpayer money to fund campaign workers during the election, and in 2014 he spent $1 billion dumping the Napthine government’s East West Link road.

But the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be Daniel Andrews biggest challenge yet, and it's come straight off the back of dealing with the 2019/20 bushfire season.