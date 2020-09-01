No carpool and outdoor meetings: What we know about Victoria's roadmap out of stage 4 lockdown.

Melbourne's stage-four lockdown is due to end in 12 days, with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews expected to outline the roadmap out of stage four lockdown on Sunday.

It comes as the state's disastrous second wave of COVID-19 is showing promising signs of containment. On Tuesday, Victoria recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase since July 3. There were also five more deaths as a result of the pandemic.

Although specific details have not yet been released by the government, Andrews has told us tidbits of information that provide a preliminary understanding of what the next few months for Melbourne look like.

"We will defeat this second wave, and if we do it properly, and we will, with a phased, appropriate, safe and steady opening up, then we will avoid a third wave," Andrews said during Monday's daily press conference.

"We will avoid again losing control of this virus, seeing thousands of people in hospital and hundreds of people losing their lives."

Here's everything we know about the roadmap out of stage four for Melbourne.

Could stage four lockdown be extended?

Daniel Andrews has not ruled out the possibility of extending stage four lockdown.

"We can’t rule out settings in two weeks’ time,” he said on Monday. “It is very difficult to know what those settings will be. They have to be guided by the data, the science and the very best medical advice.”

If there is no extension, it is likely Melbourne will move to stage three restrictions.

"To be frank with people, the notion we would go from stage four to stage two or stage one... ﻿We’re not going to be able to do that," he said last Friday.

“It will have to be gradual and steady because we’ve all got to be really careful to make sure nothing we do makes it more likely that we find ourselves back here at exactly this place.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will announce the roadmap out of stage 4 on Sunday. Image: Getty.