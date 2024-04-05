'Your drink of choice tells me everything I need to know about you.'

There is a reason everyone has a drink of choice. I'm here to tell you that unlike what most people think, having a drink of choice has nothing to do with taste, look or feel... It's to do with who you are as a person. Here is my proof:

If you drink red wine...

Okay woman of mystery, I see you. There's nothing more empowering than sitting at a table full of cocktail drinkers and uttering the words, "I'll have a glass of the red please." You're impressive and also sophisticated and we applaud you for putting in the hard yards to get to a place where you actually enjoy the taste of a red wine.

Everyone around you is mesmerised by your presence, and you know it.

If you're a non-alcoholic drinker...

You come in here drinking your Seedlip thinking you're better than the rest of us. Well, guess what? You are.

It must be nice having your life together. There's nothing worse than finding out that the most fun and energetic person in the room hasn't had a single drop of alcohol.

If you love a fruity cocktail...

It's been years and you still don't vibe with any type of alcoholic beverages. You've tried your hardest to conform to drinking culture but the most you can put down is a strawberry daiquiri with extra sugar syrup.