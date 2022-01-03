21 movie stars who turned down iconic roles.

Could you imagine anyone other than Sarah Jessica Parker playing the role of Carrie Bradshaw? We definitely can’t.

In our heads, SJP was always meant to be the lead in Sex and the City, writing about her sexcapades (or sometimes, lack thereof) and looking stunning no matter what she pulled out of that enormous damn wardrobe of hers.

Seriously, we challenge you to imagine another actress in that role. Can you picture Katie Holmes wearing that fabulous Vivienne Westwood with a bird on her head? How about Nicole Kidman in the arms of Mr. Big or Aiden? And Gwyneth Paltrow could never have pulled off the bag and shoe stealing scene with that same panache.

Watch the trailer for the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

And Matthew Broderick is not Matthew Broderick. He is Ferris Bueller. You know, the bad boy who skipped school, did the Twist and Shout on national live TV and ‘borrowed’ a Ferrari. And he stole our hearts by doing so.

But the actors in these cult classics weren’t necessarily destined to play those roles.

In fact, some of our best loved stars were only made famous by the film and TV roles that they were never supposed to have.

Here are 20 A-listers we know and love, who turned down golden movie and TV roles.

Liam Neeson turned down the James Bond in the 1995 film GoldenEye.

The role went to Pierce Brosnan instead.

Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan. Image: Getty.