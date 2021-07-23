From mulled wine to espresso martinis: 5 non-alcoholic recipes for Dry July.

July is objectively a great time to stay at home and get creative in the alcohol-free cocktail department.

Whether you're in lockdown or dabbling in Dry July, you're probably perusing the web for the best recipes. Well, I have one requirement of you: Pull up a chair, my friends.

I've been sober for one and a half years now and so I've tasted my fair share of booze-free drinks, and let me tell you - there's a large range of recipes out there that just don't cut it.

They can leave you feeling like you're better off just having water. And no one actually likes drinking water.

But when you find a great recipe and successfully execute it, well, it can feel magical. You feel like some master mixologist who has found the key to teetotaling in style.

Key criteria for an exceptional alcohol-free bev (in my opinion) are as follows:

1) Must taste like a real cocktail. No spruced-up-soft-drink imposters allowed. I want to feel like I'm drinking the real deal, PLOISE.

2) Must not be tricky to make. Max four or five main ingredients.

3) Must not include 'fruit juice' as an ingredient. I mean, juice-based mocktails have their place. It's just not... here. It's on the kids' menu at a beachside resort pool bar.

And with those golden rules in mind, I've decided to taste-test my way through the first part of Sydney's lockdown to bring you four great recipes that hit the brief.