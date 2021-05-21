5 cocktails you can make at home this weekend.

Gin is my drink of choice. I'm a G&T girl for life.

As much as I love my tonic, I love a cocktail more. But $22 at the bar? I think not.

We’re making cocktails at home this weekend.

So grab your Gordon’s Gin, and prepare to impress your guests (and also yourself... and also your Instagram followers).

The three flavours of Gordon’s Gin we’re working with are their new Sicilian Lemon, which is the perfect balance of zesty lemon and their original botanicals like peppery juniper berries. We're also working with their Premium Pink, which gives us the sweetness of raspberries, strawberries and a tang of redcurrant. I'm also excited to get my hands on their new Mediterranean Orange, which makes me feel like I'm on an island somewhere (only in my head for now). I’m excited, let’s shake!

Let's shake! Drink responsibly. Image: Instagram @gordonsginau

1. Gin & Lemon Fizz

The Gin Fizz is a simple, classic cocktail dating back to the late 1800s that you can order at any bar, and I personally love a zesty, full-blown lemon experience. We’re subbing out classic gin for Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin, and I'm stoked about this decision. Here’s what you’ll need to make two cocktails:

60ml Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin

30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

15ml simple syrup (equal parts sugar & water brought to the boil until the sugar is dissolved, then cooled to a syrup)

Soda water (to the top)

Fresh lemon slice to garnish, OR if you’re feeling extra fancy: a dehydrated lemon slice

Ice

This one is so easy, promise. Add everything but the soda water to a shaker and shake it (like a polaroid picture), then strain into a glass and top with the soda water. Garnish with your lemon slice and happy days.