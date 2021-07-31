Quick one: What is the ROC, and what happened to the Russian Olympic team?

The first week of the Olympics has been eventful to say the least.

Australia has won 10 gold medals (eight of them won by women), Simone Biles withdrew from her competitions, and there's a new team in the mix: the ROC.

If you've been tuning into the Olympic Games and wondering who the ROC are, you're not alone.

Here's everything you need to know about the ROC, including what happened to the Russian Olympic team.

What is the ROC?

The ROC, otherwise known as the Russian Olympic Committee, is a team of 335 Russian athletes taking part in this year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as "neutrals".

As Russia is currently banned from participating in several international events, including the Olympics, the ROC is a loophole that allows Russian athletes to still compete, without representing their country.

That means a few things will be done differently during the Tokyo Games to ensure there are no displays of national representation.