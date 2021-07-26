Your schedule for everything you absolutely must watch at the Olympics.

In lounge rooms all over the world, millions of us have been tuning in to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, just one year after it was set to air.

So far, Australia has secured two gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals, placing us in sixth place amongst the 206 countries participating this year.

Australia will be represented in all 33 Olympic sports (which is currently being broadcast on Channel Seven) and as a country, we're set to take home many more medals over the next two weeks.

Of the many competitions, here are all the events you should keep your eye on over the next five days.

Monday, July 26

Finals

Men's Cross Country Mountain Biking

Time: 4pm AEST

35-year-old Daniel McConnell will represent Australia in the Men's cross-country mountain biking at 4pm AEST on Monday July 26.

This is McConnell's fourth Olympic Games, and he will be competing for his first medal.

Other events to keep an eye on:

Swimming heats

Women's 200m Freestyle (heats 2 and 4)

Time: 8.05pm and 8.13pm AEST

Madison Wilson will represent Australia in heat 2 of the Women's 200m freestyle, with Olympic Gold medal winner, Ariarne Titmus competing in heat 4.

Men's 200m Butterfly (heats 4 and 5)

Time: From 8.28pm

David Morgan will represent Australia in heat 4 of the Men's 200m butterfly, followed by Matthew Temple in heat 5.

Women's 1500m Freestyle (heats 4 and 5)

Time: From 9:48pm

Maddy Gough will represent Australia in heat 4 of the Women's 1500m freestyle, followed by Kiah Melverton in heat 5.

Tuesday, July 27

Finals

Women's Triathlon

Time: 7.30am

There are three Aussies competing for gold in the Women's Triathlon; 30-year-old, Ashleigh Gentle from South Brisbane, 26-year-old Jaz Hedgeland from the Gold Coast and 26-year-old Emma Jeffcoat from Melbourne.

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

Time: 11.51am

20-year-old Kaylee McKeown will represent Australia alongside 29-year-old Emily Seebohm in the Women's 100m backstroke final at 11.51am AEST on Tuesday, July 27.

Men's 100m Backstroke Final

Time: 11.59am

28-year-old Mitch Larkin will represent Australia in the Men's 100m backstroke final at 11.59am AEST on Tuesday, July 27.