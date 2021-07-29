Ariarne Titmus is Australia's new golden girl. Here's everything we know about her life.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Ariarne Titmus has taken the swimming world by storm - the thunder from down under who is lightning in the pool.

At her first ever Olympic Games, the 20-year-old has won two Gold medals for Australia.

Her victorious campaign began with her 400m race, where she was swimming next to the defending-champion and world-record holder Katie Ledecky from the USA - the world's greatest female swimmer.

In true Australian underdog style, though, Titmus triumphed against the champion by two-thirds of a second, sending the country into a moment of euphoria.

No one was more jubilant than her couch, Dean Boxall, who screamed and thrusted in a colourful - and now viral - celebration.

Then on Wednesday, Titmus solidified her new crown as she again beat Ledecky in the 200m freestyle final.

Now, she will go for a third Gold. At 1:30pm Australian time, Titmus will compete in the women's 4x200m freestyle race. The team - completed with Emma McKeon, Leah Neale and Madison Wilson - are the favourites heading into Thursday's final.

Here's what else we know about Australia's new queen of the pool.

Ariarne Titmus and Dean Boxall's coaching relationship.

Thanks to his jubilant celebration, the swimming partnership of Dean Boxall and Ariarne Titmus has been thrusted (quite... literally) into the spotlight.

Dean Boxall celebrates after Ariane Titmus' Olympic win. Image: Channel Seven.