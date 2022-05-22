By Brielle Burns

After a six-week campaign and long night of counting, Anthony Albanese claimed victory for the Labor party and will become Australia's 31st prime minister.

"Together we begin the work of building a better future... for all Australians," he said during his victory speech.

If you want to know more about the man who will be leading our country, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Anthony Albanese right here.

But first, let's get you up to speed with everything that's happening in news this morning, Monday May 23.

1. Albanese to be sworn in as PM ahead of Quad meeting.

Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister this morning, before heading to Tokyo to meet with world leaders.

With counting from Saturday's election yet to confirm whether he will govern in majority, Albanese will attend Government House in Canberra with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, incoming foreign minister Penny Wong, new treasurer Jim Chalmers and new finance minister Katy Gallagher today.

The ministers will cover all portfolios until the Labor caucus can meet the week after next to put in place the full ministry.

Albanese and Senator Wong will later head to Tokyo this afternoon to attend the Quad meeting with US president Joe Biden, host leader Fumio Kishida and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Official figures from the Australian Electoral Commission this morning show Labor on 75 seats in the House of Representatives - one short of a majority - but the party is projected to hold as many as 77.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hosted one last gathering at Kirribilli House in Sydney, before he leaves to make way for Albanese.

According to 9News, Morrison was seen cracking a whip while family and friends gathered for drinks on Sunday.

#EXCLUSIVE: The outgoing Prime Minister hosted his last function at Kirribilli House this afternoon - with drinks, canapes, and whip-cracking to mark the occasion. @MarkWBurrows #9News pic.twitter.com/JFCezxtP6R — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 22, 2022

2. Tamil family set for return to Biloela.

The Tamil family fighting for years to return to the Queensland town of Biloela are set to be allowed to go home under the new Labor government.

The party promised during the election campaign the Murugappan family - Priya, Nades and their two girls Kopika and Tharnicaa - would be able to return to their beloved town if Labor won.

Labor member for the division of Brand in Western Australia, Madeleine King, reiterated that promise on Sunday. She could not say how long it would take to get them home, but she was sure it would be a priority for the government.

"I understand they have a community (in Biloela) that adores them," she said.

This is the moment Nades arrived home from work to the news that Australians had elected a new government, that has pledged to finally bring he and his family - wife Priya and daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa - safely home to Biloela.



Read our statement: https://t.co/57DsVY1VvZ pic.twitter.com/jlHZvIKYHV — HometoBilo (@HometoBilo) May 22, 2022

Murugappan family friend and longtime campaigner Angela Fredericks says she called them on Saturday evening to share the news of Anthony Albanese's victory.

"Many happy tears were shed," she said. "We now believe that this long, painful saga can finally come to an end. This family has been away from their home for more than four years. They never should have been taken from the town that loved and needed them."

Family friend and Biloela local Bronwyn Dendle said campaigners were waiting for a new immigration minister to be sworn in, so they could start working out the logistics of getting the family back.

3. Frydenberg refuses to concede seat, as ten independents on track for victory.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has refused to concede his Melbourne seat, saying thousands of postal votes are still yet to be counted.

Frydenberg looks to lose his safe Liberal seat of Kooyong against teal independent Dr Monique Ryan, who said voters had responded to a coalition government shifting "too far to the right".

"It is mathematically possible that I could retain Kooyong, but it is obviously very, very difficult," he said.

"That being said, I will wait until more postal votes are counted before saying any more about the particular results in Kooyong."

Outgoing Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has refused to concede his Melbourne seat as a wave of 'teal independents' have come into power across the country. #9Today pic.twitter.com/aXkPGRmhOz — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 22, 2022

Speaking to Sky News, Dr Ryan said the government has "been dragged to the right by the Nationals".

"It has gone in that direction and it is no longer representing the small 'l' Liberal heartland."

The latest Australian Electoral Commission figures have independents leading in 10 of the 151 seats in the House of Representatives.

4. Ukraine extends martial law as war expected to continue for months.

The Ukrainian parliament has extended the period of martial law and general mobilisation for an additional 90 days, until August 23, in a sign that officials in Kyiv expect many more months of fighting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy first imposed the drastic measures on February 24, just hours after Russia's invasion from the north, south and east.

Martial law gives the military expanded powers and restricts civil liberties such as the right to demonstrate.

Able-bodied men aged 18 to 60 were prohibited from leaving the country and urged to join the fight against the Russians.

Ukrainian Parliament prolonged martial law in Ukraine until August 23 2022 with a strong majority of 320 votes.



Ukraine prepares for a long war as mobilization and troops training is ongoing. August 24 is the Independence Day of Ukraine,–UA MPhttps://t.co/9Wow4q5dWD pic.twitter.com/b2nNJMgflm — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 22, 2022

Several MPs confirmed via Telegram on Sunday that the extension recently proposed by Zelenskiy had been approved through August 23, a day before Ukraine traditionally celebrates its Independence Day.

Last week, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych justified the three-month extension of martial law by saying there was no sign the war would be over by autumn.

5. Pandemic 'most certainly not over'.

The COVID-19 pandemic is "most certainly not over," the head of the World Health Organisation has warned, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave.

The United Nations health agency's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva for the opening of the WHO's annual meeting that "declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus".

He told governments that "we lower our guard at our peril".

Tedros also noted that almost one billion people in lower-income countries still have not been vaccinated.

The head of the World Health Organization warns the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and "we lower our guard at our peril." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told officials in Geneva that less testing means being blinded to the evolution of the virus. https://t.co/xSF2tVVFXZ — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2022

In a weekly report on Thursday on the global situation, the WHO said the number of new COVID-19 cases appears to have stabilised after weeks of decline since late March while the overall number of weekly deaths dropped.

While there has been progress, with 60 per cent of the world's population vaccinated, "it's not over anywhere until it's over everywhere," Tedros said.

"The pandemic will not magically disappear but we can end it."

