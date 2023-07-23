In April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalised after a 'medical complication'. He's finally given an update.

More than three months after being admitted to hospital, Academy Award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx says he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

"I went to hell and back and my road to recovery has some potholes as well but I'm coming back," Foxx said in a three-minute video posted on his Instagram.

"I'm able to work."

Listen: Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill. Post continues below audio.





Foxx, 55, was hospitalised in April with what his daughter Corinne Fox described at the time as a "medical complication", and Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments since being hospitalised.

"I just didn't want you to see me like that... I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God and medical professionals for saving his life.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.

"Every once in a while I just burst into tears... because it's been tough, man, I was sick... but now I've got my legs under me so you're going to see me," Foxx said.

Foxx thanked his family for "keeping it air tight" and not "letting anything out", but acknowledged that the lack of clarity about his condition fulled a lot of false speculation and even conspiracy.

"By being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people saying I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralysed. I'm not paralysed."