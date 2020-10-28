Abandoned by his parents and losing his sister: Jamie Foxx’s life has been marred by tragedy.

Jamie Foxx's heart is broken, his California home missing the "bright light" that was his sister, Deondra Dixon.

The 36-year old Global Down Syndrome Foundation ambassador and former Special Olympics athlete had lived with her famous brother since graduating high school 18 years ago.

"Deondra you have left a hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me," Foxx wrote on Instagram.

"I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."

Deondra's death has come as a devastating blow to the tightknit family, which has been reshaped through hardship and tragedy several times over Foxx's 52 years.

Once scattered by circumstance, over the past two decades they've been brought back together under the roof of the actor/musician's sprawling California mansion. That house has now been home to his mother, his stepfather, Deondra and his other half-sister Deidra, and of course, his two daughters — Annalise, 12, and Corrinne, 26.

The Academy Award-winner wanted them all to be part of his life of privilege, rather than just "peering in".

But it was a winding path that brought them all there.

Jamie Foxx's childhood.

The couple that raised Jamie Foxx (then Eric Bishop) weren't his parents — they weren't even blood. But they were family.

When Foxx was seven months old, he was taken in by Mark and Esther Marie Talley, his mother's adoptive parents.

He credits Esther with encouraging his talent for music and instilling him with self-worth in the face of the racial torments he endured in their Texas town.

"My grandmother was a confident women," he told Oprah in 2005. "I think about what she must've endured during the sixties, when she was starting her own day-care business. She could walk into a bank filled with white folks and say, 'Let me speak to so and so.' She knew who she was. And with the love she and my grandfather extended to me, she passed on that confidence."

Jamie went on to study classical piano at the International School of Performing Arts in San Diego, before launching a career in stand-up comedy which led him to television. Film soon came calling, and he won acclaim with roles in Collateral and Ray.