Clones, deaths and vehicular manslaughter: 8 of the wildest celebrity conspiracy theories.

You really haven't spent enough time on the internet until you've fallen into a dark hole of conspiracy at 3am, knowing in your heart that it's all bullsh**t, but also sort of... believing it.

And so many of these conspiracies focus on the identities of the people we watch on our TVs and hear on our radios.

It seems that from the moment someone becomes famous, their identity is up for question. Are they real? Are they really someone else? Are they an immortal vampire???

Over the decades, some truly wild theories about celebrities have spread across the interwebs.

There are people who walk among us who believe certain famous people are clones or reincarnations of dead people. Others who are dead are supposedly still alive, and according to at least one person, the most famous band to ever exist actually... didn't exist at all.

IT'S ALL VERY STRANGE AND I LOVE IT.

I've delved far too deep into YouTube, which has culminated in this round up of eight truly bizarre celebrity conspiracy theories. Enjoy.

Lea Michele is illiterate.

This conspiracy is great because of how much time it would've taken the original poster to... figure it all out. Like, imagine spending days scouring the internet for evidence that a Glee star you don't know can't read.

Lea Michele started her career as a child star on Broadway and became a household name with her lead in Glee so she's... accomplished. But in 2017, fans posted a 45-minute Facebook video where they dissected their theory that Lea can't read or write.

It apparently started as a joke spurred on by an anecdote in her co-star Naya Rivera's book where Naya recalled how Lea would refuse to improvise her lines. When asked about it, Lea refused to comment, only telling others to "read the book".

They analysed past videos, which apparently never showed her writing her name at book signings and echoing her co-presenters at awards shows. Plus, they pointed out how her Instagram captions were regularly just emojis.

To her credit, Lea took it really well:

Totally normal. Image: Twitter.