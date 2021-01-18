An infamous Playboy interview and a break-out role in Gossip Girl: The life of Armie Hammer.

You've likely seen Armie Hammer's name trending all over the internet recently, after leaked direct messages on Instagram suggest an interest in 'cannibalism'.

The allegations against the Call Me By Your Name actor, which range from lewd sexual messages to physical threats and emotional abuse, have made headlines worldwide. While denying there is any truth to the story, Hammer has stepped down from his role in the upcoming film 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Here's what you need to know about the life of Armie Hammer, from being "disowned" by his parents to his breakout role in Gossip Girl.

Armie Hammer's early life.

Armie Hammer is the son of businessman Michael Armand Hammer and former bank loan officer Dru Ann. His great-grandfather, Dr. Armand Hammer, was an oil tycoon who was at the helm of Occidental Petroleum. In 1986, four years before his death, Forbes estimated Dr. Hammer's net worth to be $200 million.

Born into a very wealthy family, he has previously spoken about why his decision to drop out of high school and pursue acting as a teenager disappointed his family.

"I decided to do this and decided to get into it, I had to give up one of those things that you mentioned, which was being rich," he told Chicago-Sun Times in 2012.

Armie Hammer in 2008, in the early days of his career as an actor. Image: Getty.