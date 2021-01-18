What we're missing about the Armie Hammer story: It's not about the 'kinky' messages.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual themes.

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has never hidden his appetite for all things kink. Recently in an interview with Netflix promoting his film Rebecca, he admitted that his ideal dinner date would be the controversial and contentious philosopher Marquis de Sade — notoriously known for his rabid erotic writings related to sexual cruelty and sadism.

It’s been a busy 12 months rocked by constant headlines, mainly due to his impending messy divorce to television personality and entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers, as well as his very active dating life. There have also been scandals, including a DM leak in July 2020, featuring a risqué exchange with a Russian woman (@dominastya on Instagram).

Watch the Trailer for Call Me By Your Name. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube.

With the DMs quickly being deleted from most places on the internet and the exchange remaining buried under an array of other celebrity mishaps — something that’s easy to do when you’re as rich and well-connected as Hammer — all was forgotten about the scandal.

That was until this week, with the 34-year-old once again being exposed for sexual misconduct. This time for his extramarital relationship with @houseofeffie, who came forward with gruesome and startling screenshots accusing him of manipulation, abuse, gaslighting and lying to her.

The validity of the DMs has not only been backed by the woman herself but also his previous romantic partners, including Jessica Ciencin Henriquez via Twitter and Courtney Vucekovich via an exchange with prominent gossip Instagram-based account Deuxmoi, as well as previous whistleblower @dominastya.

The exchanges posted by Effie are harrowing — at the beginning, she shared screen grabs implying Hammer and herself were involved in a kink-based dom/sub relationship, where the conversations between both parties weren’t too eyebrow-raising, and for Hammer, the only issue would have been that he was sending sexual messages to a woman other than his wife. In one of the screen grabs, he dubbed Effie "the Michael Phelps of F**king". In another, he says, "Your naked body is a f**king sculpted piece of art / They would carve marble after it if you lived in the renaissance".