7 reasons why your hair is greasy after you just washed it, like, a minute ago.

You get out of the shower with your freshly washed hair and - OH COME ON! How does it already feel greasy and waxy? Like, HOW?

While it's normal for your hair to get greasy after a couple of days, having oily hair straight after you jump out of the shower and dry your hair is a thing you shouldn't have to deal with. Because we all have better things to do than sass around washing our hair every two seconds, AM I RIGHT?

But we'll let you in on a little secret, come in close. Closer. It might be... you.

No, seriously! It might. Awkward, we know. So, stop piling the blame on your cute scalp!

There are a bunch of surprising little mistakes you could be making on the daily that could be behind why your hair is greasy straight after washing it.

Because we're all just out here just trying to snatch up a Good Hair Day, we've pulled together a little guide on what could be happening and how to avoid it.

Okay, let's go.

1. You're over-conditioning your hair.

You might be putting too much conditioner near your roots, boo. We know you were doing it with the very best intentions, but you actually don't need to slather your entire mop with conditioner - yep, even if your hair is feeling dry and brittle. Cause your ends need conditioner way more than your roots.

Slapping a heap of conditioner on your scalp means each and every cuticle will be heavily coated with conditioner, adding more than the required amount of moisture to your hair, trapping oil and leading to greasiness. Eek! Not what you want. At all.

So, as a rule of thumb, only apply conditioner from the bottom of your ears downward in order to avoid making your scalp appear greasy. Kay?

2. You're not rinsing the products out of your hair properly.

W-wa-wait! Slow down, sport. Before you jump out of the shower, you'll want to make sure you've rinsed all of your shampoo and conditioner out of your hair, yeah? Like, *properly* rinsed it out.

We know you're running late for work, we all are - but, we promise: This simple step can make all the difference.

Cause if you're not fully rinsing your conditioner out, the ingredients can get trapped on your scalp and additional oils will start developing, setting you up for that greasy Slick Rick look you’re trying to avoid.

To make sure you rinse everything out properly, opt for warm water when you shower. Not only will this kinda temperature help open your cuticles so your products can actually get to work, but it'll also prevent product build-up.

3. The conditioner you're using is too heavy.

If you've already got number one and two down pat, it might just be that a specific product is too weighty for your hair.

The reason for this heaviness often comes down to certain ingredients they put in hair products that are designed to do specific things like nourish dry and damaged strands, tame curls or get rid of frizziness. So, make sure you're choosing the right stuff for your hair, friend.

If you have fine or naturally oily hair, don't be fooled into thinking you need to use something as heavy as someone with thick hair, textured hair, damaged, or dry hair. Instead, switch to a lightweight conditioner or whatever your hair responds to.

4. You have product build-up.

You might, you know. From dry shampoo to heat protectants and hair spray, keep in mind that the more stuff you use on your hair, the more build-up you will have - and the greasier your hair will probably look.

As we mentioned before, leftover shampoo and conditioner can build-up on your scalp, making your hair feel gross and dirty. So, always make sure you thoroughly wash these products out.

To help keep things clean, we recommend using a clarifying shampoo once a week (especially if you enjoy serums, sea salt sprays, dry shampoos, volume powders and such). As long as you're using something like this on the regular, you shouldn't have any problems with build-up and greasy roots.

5. You're rinsing your hair with super hot water.

Look, we love a scalding hot shower just as much as the next dame, but it might just be the thing behind your greasy hair.

Y'see, while we all tend to focus on our hair, sometimes we forget that our scalp is *actually* skin, so it's affected in the same way as the skin on your face and body. Meaning? You're dehydrating the f**k outta it when you rinse with super hot water.

You MONSTER.

Wondering what this has got to do with greasy hair? Well, when your skin becomes dehydrated, oil production goes into overdrive to compensate, leading to that greasy feeling.

So, yeah. Opt for lukewarm or cool water instead, babes.

6. You're applying too many products after washing.

If you're anything like us, the first thing you do after washing your hair is apply a frizz serum or some heat protectant to keep things under control - which is totally fine. But! Try to make sure you're only applying a pea-sized amount. No, a PEA-sized amount, Jessica.

And don't fluff around with applying stuff at your roots. The only thing that really needs to go at your roots is, like, a volume powder or something. For everything else, keep it on the bottom half of your hair, okay? Cool.

7. You're washing your hair too often.

It could be time to try to stretch out the hair washing schedule, friend. While there's no real right or wrong answer when it comes to how often you should wash your hair, if you have an oily scalp pushing out your washing routine to every second day or every third day will help encourage your scalp’s natural oil production to normalise.

Confused how often you should be washing your hair? We asked an expert for you, here.

Are you guilty of any of the above? SAME. Share with us in the comment section below.