Mum considers daughter’s ‘ridiculous’ request after she demands to wear tights all summer.

Though there are celebrities championing their natural body hair – Madonna, Paris Jackson, Jemima Kirke, Miley Cyrus – they’re not the norm. Instagram, television, film, and advertising are all populated with perfectly smooth limbs, armpits, and bald bikini lines.

It’s no surprise that trickles down to teenage girls. But what about a six-year-old?

That’s the dilemma currently faced by one mother. The anonymous poster on parenting forum, Mumsnet, shared that her little girl has frequently expressed a desire to remove the dark hair on her body.

“A big part of me knows this is ridiculous but there’s another part that wants [my daughter] to make her own choices,” she wrote.

The mother wrote that her six-year-old has always has had “very hairy legs and a hairy lower back”, which she presumed was baby down and would disappear over time. Instead it’s grown darker as she’s gotten older.

“In the summer she became aware of it and that the other girls at school didn’t have the same,” the mother wrote. “She asked me if there was a way to get rid of the hair; we talked about it and everyone’s bodies being different, and that coupled with the [summer] sun lightening the hair pacified her for a while.

“Since she’s gone back to school she’s mentioned it again quite a few times.”

The poster said no friends or classmates have teased her or even mentioned it, but it's clearly bothering the primary school student. To the extent she's considering ceding to her requests to remove it.

"There's no way I would use hair removal cream on her skin and certainly wouldn't let her attempt anything herself but part of me thinks if she's adamant she wants it removed I should help her to do so," she wrote.