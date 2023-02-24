It's 2023, and we're in the midst of a weight loss 'revolution'.

While the body positivity movement has exploded over the years, on the flip-side, weight loss medication has swiftly become more in demand than ever before.

The force behind the shift? The use of a drug called 'semaglutide'.

It's what doctors are calling the 'miracle cure' for obesity. The magic bullet. The 'medical breakthrough'.

Studies now tell us that things like calorie restriction and dieting do not work for long-term weight loss. In fact, 95 per cent of individuals end up regaining the weight, if not more. We know this for a fact.

With this in mind, the possibility of a weight loss drug that experts say is actually effective almost does make it seem like a 'magic pill'.

Designed for people suffering from diabetes, it's now being used off-label to restrict hunger and lose weight.

But is it a one time 'cure', and what are the long-term effects? All questions that need answering - but we've only just begun to scratch the surface.

Dubbed 'Botox for weight loss', celebrities, influencers, models and those in Hollywood's elite social circles have made the popularity of the drug - popularised under the brand name Ozempic - go mainstream.

As stated by The Guardian, it's 'Hollywood's worst-kept secret'.

Chelsea Handler was on it. Elon Musk as well. Khloe Kardashian denies taking it. So too does Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

To meet overwhelming demand, the weekly injectable is now slowly multiplying under different manufacturers, with pharmaceutical companies scrambling to become part of the race (*insert dollar signs here*).