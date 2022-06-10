TikTokers are promoting a diabetes drug as a weight loss fix. Now, the drug is in short supply.

This post mentions disordered eating, and could be triggering for some readers.

"In three weeks I went down a whole dress size without 'trying' to diet. It took two shots..."

This is a standard snippet from one of the many thousands of TikTok videos touting claims of using diabetes medication for weight loss.

These videos, and the hashtag of a specific brand of diabetes drug, are currently racking up millions of views, and primarily involve users giving updates on their weight loss, tips on how to use the medication and its side effects.

A common question that crops up in the comment section? How to access the drug.

If you haven't seen these videos before, or don't know what diabetic medication does, its role is basically to balance blood sugar levels, making it an effective solution to obesity and diabetes. It is available on prescription from a general practitioner.

However, in Australia, there's currently a nationwide shortage of the essential drug - meaning many people with diabetes and chronic health concerns don't have access to their medication.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration recently released a joint statement, urging health professionals to only prescribe and dispense the treatment for its approved use - to manage type 2 diabetes.

The statement said the essential and continued care of people with type 2 diabetes needed to be prioritised, and warned those using the medication for weight loss may not have their prescription filled.

As Mamamia found out, even those with diabetes are being turned away. For some, this could be life-threatening.