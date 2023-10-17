Jada Pinkett Smith is a classic case of Walkaway Wife Syndrome.

Despite the intimate nature of their ongoing revelations, it’s hard to look away as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith continue to publicly share details of their marriage breakdown.

One of the most surprising and confusing revelations came from Pinkett Smith, who revealed in an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, Worthy, that she and Smith separated years before the infamous Academy Award Ceremony slap.

She wrote: "I am unclear on the reason why Will is so upset. We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife. But when I hear Will yell 'wife' in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of 'Oh s**t... I am his wife!' happens instantly."

In response, Smith said via an email to The New York Times that Pinkett Smith’s memoir "kind of woke him up", making him realise his wife had "lived a life more on the edge than he’d realised".

"When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life," he added, "a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," he wrote.

This type of disconnect – where a husband is blindsided by separation, seemingly unaware of his wife’s growing discontent and dissociation from the marriage – isn’t uncommon.