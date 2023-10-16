The moment Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's comeback became a PR disaster.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith could have joined this year's long list of celebrity couples who are getting divorced. But instead, they joined a much more confusing category.

The celebrity couple refuse to divorce but have been separated for seven years, and they are now ready to talk about it.

It all began when Jada shared in her upcoming memoir Worthy that despite the Smiths being considered the most solid marriage in Hollywood, they're actually separated. In fact, they've been broken up since 2016.

This means that when Will shouted during Chris Rock's Oscars speech to keep his "wife's name out of your f**king mouth," the couple, who share children Jaden and Willow, were technically not totally husband and wife.

They weren't even living together. In an interview with The New York Times, Jada revealed that for her 50th birthday, she "bought her own place, moving out of their Calabasas compound."

Jada reflected on the Oscars moment on the Today show on NBC. "First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time," Jada told presenter Hoda Kotb. "I’m like, 'What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?' I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on."

As we all know, Will slapped Chris during the segment, resulting in the Academy Awards banning Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

But ultimately, Jada wanted to stand by Will. "Even though we hadn’t been calling each other husband and wife in a long time, I said, 'I’m his wife now. We in this.' That’s just who I am. That’s the gift I have to offer, like, 'Hey, I’m riding with you'," she told the NYT.