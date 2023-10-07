Is stigma keeping twice-married women in unhappy relationships? Here's why it shouldn't.

Jenna* describes life with her husband as "unequivocally happy". The 48-year-old has been married for six years and says life is pretty perfect. For Jenna, it was a case of third-time lucky.

Just 19 when she first married, Jenna wasn't surprised when the pair separated. She was young, and divorce was no longer something to be ashamed of. It was just something that happened.

Almost 20 years went by before she remarried. At 38, she was older. Wiser. She'd been with her partner for almost a decade. She felt good about it.

"I didn't really have any fears as we'd been together for so long," she says.

Things changed on their wedding night though, when he said he wanted children, something he'd always said he didn't want. While Jenna had always hoped to be a mother, she was conscious of her age, and had severe endometriosis.

"Things began to fall apart when I couldn't fall pregnant." Three rounds of IVF put a strain on their marriage, and her husband had an affair.

"He told me he was looking to replace me with someone who could have his child. I walked around in a stunned haze most of the time - grieving the loss of my partner, the betrayal and coping with the fact that I'd never be a mum. It was a lot."