Finding the perfect baby name isn’t an easy feat. Heck, it’s just downright impossible to pick one that everyone (including the entire internet) loves.

So when Jade and Joshua Jeanes revealed the name they’d picked for their newborn baby daughter, you can guess a lot of people had opinions about it.

But first, a bit of back story. See, 27-year-old Jade was obsessed with Disney films, a substantial amount more obsessed than your average Joe.

At first, Jade contemplated the name Belle for her daughter, after the princess from Beauty and the Beast, but concluded it didn’t quite accurately convey her passion for Disney films.

And so, there seemed to be only one other obvious baby name option: Disney.

“Friends and family love the name, and I do too. I just really like the name Disney,” Jade posted in a Facebook mother’s group.