How 3 'attachment styles' can explain everything that’s gone wrong in your relationships.

When we look back on past relationships, it can sometimes be hard to pinpoint exactly what went wrong.

Whether we feel like the other person was too needy, too distant or we were the ones who made things difficult, it's not always easy to see why two people didn't work out.

But a popular book called Attached attempts to explain why some relationships thrive while others don't go the distance.

Written by psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. Amir Levine and Rachel Heller, the book explores how we have a genetic need to be in close relationships with other people because it makes us stronger.

And they do that by looking at a concept called attachment theory.

It sounds like something you'd find in a old high school textbook you were supposed to read, but the theory actually explains a lot about how we behave in relationships and what we look for in a partner.

First defined by British psychiatrist and psychoanalyst John Bowlby, attachment theory suggests that we behave in three distinct ways when it comes to relationships; secure, avoidant or anxious.

Researchers Dr Phillip Shaver and Dr Cindy Hazan found that 60 per cent of us have a secure attachment, 20 per cent are avoidant and 20 per cent are anxious.

Here's what you need to know about the three different attachment styles, and how they may have affected your relationships.

Anxious

Someone who has an anxious attachment style might suppress their needs to please and accommodate their partner, and may worry their partner will leave them. They'll also want to be very close with their partner and might get attached too quickly. These people will also need reassurance in a relationship and might withdraw or play games in order to get their needs met. Another characteristic is that they'll tend to only remember their partner's good qualities while turning a blind eye to their flaws.