17 of the best Tweets and Threads that made us giggle this week.

It's been a full week of Threads and I'm sad to say that I think Twitter is still coming on top in the category "terribly hysterical".

Between Jonah Hill's viral boundaries, girl dinners and Hollywood strikes, here is a list of the best Threads and Tweets that have come across our feeds this week.

Happy scrolling!

Actors joining picket lines pic.twitter.com/3fpzUKJZut — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) July 13, 2023

I am 28 years old and whenever someone still suggests plans on a week day my brain goes “on a school night???” — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) July 14, 2023





Me asking my dad why my cars making a weird noise pic.twitter.com/WRtCpFFrIA — Jennii (@hashjenni) July 13, 2023

The best thing about being a woman? Hmm… I would have to say the prerogative to have a little fun — Grace (@gracecamille_) July 13, 2023



















Saw a thing where people where sharing embarrassing work stories and a girl said when she got her first waitress job, someone ordered champagne and she thought it was standard to shake and spray the bottle at everyone like an F1 driver as that's the only reference she had. — it's me Richard Stott (@TheRstott) July 9, 2023









Not posting it on insta that’s for sure my bf set clear boundaries https://t.co/h4spom0wQn — 𝒦𝓎 (@justky1018) July 9, 2023

