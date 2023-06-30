Just 13 of the absolute best tweets we've seen this week.

As someone who has spent a total of 12 hours staring into the fiery hell of Ticketek's waiting area for Taylor Swift tickets, I can't help but cry through the giggles while curating this very funny list (if I do say so myself).

Congrats to everyone who secured tickets (I hate you).

Enjoy!

guys when they’re with their buddies: i need a beer and cheesy fries if you take me to a “wine bar” with “microgreens” and “small plates” i will implode



guys when they’re with their gf: baby, the tuna tataki is sooo good…!!! and what’s on top? watermelon radish? incredible . — ‘ (@w0a0i0f) June 24, 2023



