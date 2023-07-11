HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Inspired by Jonah Hill, I have set some boundaries for my children.

Hey, kids of mine. Boundaries are so hot right now. SHRN? You tell me.
You might have heard (I hope you have not) that a famous actor has allegedly had private messages leaked by his former girlfriend and found himself exposed as a bit of a d**k. You can read all about it, here. (Please don't.)
Anyway, I was inspired. It's time, after more than a decade of bringing up you glorious little buggers, that I set some boundaries for you.
And, just like everyone suspects about the famous actor, when I say boundaries, I mean rules. And when I say for you, I mean to benefit me.
It's pretty simple.
If you need:
To pick your nose in public.
To follow me into the bathroom.
To tell everyone how old I am at every school-parent event.
To decide today is the day we finally reject shoes entirely.
To continue to insist I don't cut the onion small enough in spaghetti bolognese.
To leave all discarded clothes, including your underwear, in an ever-evolving mountain range spreading across an assortment of floors.
To wear a tank top on a cold day and a fleece hoodie on a hot one.
To yell 'Mum!' from the other side of the house at ever-increasing volume without ever moving closer.
To leave a half-drunk smoothie by your bed until it turns to cottage cheese.
To ask for a snack the second you walk in the door.
To insist that snack is not an apple.
To feign a stomach ache the moment someone says the word 'chores'.
To call me when I'm in a work meeting to ask me to put money on your Spriggy to buy a boba.
To insist there is nothing to do when you have an entire room full of Lego, books, art supplies, balls, puzzles...