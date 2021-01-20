Donald Trump has given his final speech as president. Let us count the lies.

Let's not forget the fact Trump is being impeached because he allegedly incited the violence, with footage showing Trump, members of his family and members of the Trump administration watching a screen and celebrating from a tent as rioters stormed into the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month.

3. 'I wanted to give something back.'

"Four years ago, I came to Washington as the only true outsider ever to win the presidency. I had not spent my career as a politician, but as a builder looking at open skylines and imagining infinite possibilities. I ran for president because I knew there were towering new summits for America just waiting to be scaled. I knew the potential for our nation was boundless as long as we put America first.

"So I left behind my former life and stepped into a very difficult arena, but an arena nevertheless, with all sorts of potential if properly done. America had given me so much, and I wanted to give something back," said Trump.

Let's unpack. By framing himself as a humble 'builder' Trump - we can only assume - is attempting to frame himself as an 'everyman'. Which he is most definitely not.

Before becoming president, Trump stated a net worth of US $8,737,540,000. He became the president of his father's real estate business in the early 70s, and his company erected skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses across America. He was a businessman, not a builder. He also isn't known for 'giving back'.

In 2019, a judge ordered him to pay $2 million in damages for illegally using funds intended for charity to boost his 2016 presidential election campaign. For example.

47% of Americans say Donald Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history, according to a new Marist poll.



By comparison, Marist data from December 2016 shows just 17% of Americans said Barack Obama had been among the worst chief executives. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 19, 2021

4. 'We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.'

Trump's speech continues: "Together with millions of hardworking patriots across this land, we built the greatest political movement in the history of our country. We also built the greatest economy in the history of the world. It was about 'America First' because we all wanted to make America great again. We restored the principle that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn't about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation."