Donald Trump has given his final speech as president. Let us count the lies.

US President Donald Trump (for only one more day) has just delivered his final speech in office, and boy.
At 20 minutes long, the pre-recorded farewell address released by the White House on Tuesday afternoon didn't mention his 2020 election defeat, let alone the name 'Joe Biden' at all.
It did, however, mention a whole bunch of lies that we need to talk about ASAP.
WATCH: A snippet of Trump's speech. Post continues after video.
Let's start at the beginning, shall we?
1. 'I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together.'
Trump began: "Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. In short, we embarked on a mission to make America great again - for all Americans.
"As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together. We did what we came here to do - and so much more."
Trump leaves office this week on a very grim milestone - America has just surpassed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19. That's the highest number of deaths recorded by any country in the world.
