The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 10.

Australian White Island victim shares her “worst nightmare” on six month anniversary.
Stephanie Browitt, 23, survived the White Island volcano eruption that killed her sister Krystal, and father Paul, on December 9, 2019.
The explosion left her with third degree burns to 70 per cent of her body and parts of her fingers missing, and she only returned home on May 22.
"Honestly, every time it’s the 9th of each month I can feel my heart racing and my body tense as the memory of it floods back in my mind. I get anxious. I hate it so much, it does not get easier," she wrote on Instagram to mark six months since the tragedy.
6 months. In an hour, 12:11pm Aus time/2:11pm in Whakatane, my worst nightmare happened. Honestly, every time it’s the 9th of each month I can feel my heart racing and my body tense as the memory of it floods back in my mind. I get anxious. I hate it so much, it does not get easier. It just hurts more and more when I think about how much time has passed since I was last with my dad and sister. I keep wishing I could go back in time and have looked for them in the mess so I could’ve sat with them, been with them. My heart hurts and aches for them everyday. 6 months already and it still feels like it happened just yesterday. Time feels weird now. I just hope every other victim and myself ‘manage’, because that’s all we can do. We’re just picking up the pieces of our new lives and doing the best that we can do. I just want to thank everyone for your kindness, compassion and constant support. You guys manage to put a smile on my face, even if just for a second. #whiteislanderuption #whiteisland #whakatane #survivor #6months
