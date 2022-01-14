'I'm recovering from COVID, and I'm over people trivialising it on social media.'

I unfollowed a few people from social media this week.

There, as I lay in the bed that I hadn’t the energy to make in over a week, with hair in much need of a wash, I was faced with a social feed of influencers, acquaintances and media personalities making light of COVID.

It was usually a photo of them looking banging, along with a caption declaring something like, "COVID ain’t so bad!" Or the contrast pics. Look at me a week ago on the couch in trackies with COVID, and look at me now! With make-up! And a hot outfit! And freshly styled – and clean – hair!

And don’t get me wrong. Beyond the hair envy, I am genuinely happy that many people are bouncing back quickly from COVID. That for them, it was, "Just a bit of a sore throat". And gosh, am I thrilled for our crumbling health system, and our exhausted caregivers who support it with their endless sacrifice. They do not need one more serious case.

But this is not everyone’s experience of COVID.

And while we hear about the tragic dire cases, and those for whom "it was barely a cold", what about the space in between?

That’s where I was suspended.

For two years, I’ve evaded, avoided, and been a stickler for the rules. I played it safe, so scared of catching COVID; much to the chagrin of some whose tone inferred I was a perhaps being "a little over-cautious".

But my fear wasn’t for myself – I was terrified of passing it on to my mum, who is vulnerable, and with whom I live.

And then, just when I let my guard down, it happened. I had convinced myself that I deserved a little break to Queensland, and I tested positive a few days after my return home.