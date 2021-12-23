'I just had COVID. Here are 5 things no one tells you.'

Two weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID-19.

In terms of my symptoms, I was pretty lucky to not get hit with the virus as hard as others. I'm fully vaccinated and thankfully, a pounding headache, a runny nose and a complete loss of taste and smell were the worst of my symptoms.

For me, the physical symptoms were not the worst part of having COVID. Instead, the mental challenge of being in isolation was the hardest part.

The guilt, the shame, and the fear of making my friends and family unwell were tough feelings to overcome.

But now that I’ve made it out the other side, here are five things no one tells you about having COVID-19.

1. The feelings of shame.

The morning that I woke up to my positive result, I immediately felt anxious. I wasn’t super concerned about my own health as I believed that my vaccine was protecting me and I was already experiencing the worst of my symptoms already.

But I immediately thought of every single friend, family member, and colleague I’d seen and immediately had to make the heavy phone calls.

One by one, I called each person to tell them the news that they would have to get a test and isolate. While most people were fine, there were certainly a mix of reactions - some not too concerned, some hanging up in shock, and the common response of, "We knew this would happen, eventually".

In addition to that, this time of year is full of high emotions with the year coming to a close with Christmas parties, family catch ups, and other celebrations to attend.