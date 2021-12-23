"I booked flights interstate on Monday. Then I had a meltdown."

I had a meltdown on Monday night.

Yes, I had a meltdown at this time of year, where I should be festive! And happy! And ready to celebrate!

Because whether you celebrate Christmas or not, the end of year period is normally a cracking time in Australia – or at least, I can say, in Melbourne, where I call home.

The sun is usually out, the drinks are flowing and good food abounds. The energy is light and bright and buzzing. Work is winding up, and we excitedly share our plans to go away. Or if staying more local, we sit on sidewalks at sundown, nursing an Aperol spritz and sharing a plate. We hit the beach (okay, fine, the bay), and whether you care for tennis or not, the city hums with anticipation as it begins to shift gears for the Australian Open.

But best of all, we find the time to spend the time – together. Whether it’s with family, friends or colleagues at a Christmas party.

And my God, after the catastrophic shmozzle that’s been the past two years - and counting – tell me if there is anything sweeter than this?

Yes, we’re ready to let our hair down. Hell, we’ve been ready since we were double jabbed, and congratulated for doing our bit in early November. And still, we have crawled to the finish line of 2021. It wasn't sexy, but we made it and we’re here.

So, why the meltdown now, you ask?

Image: Supplied.