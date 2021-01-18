"I was too scared to sleep for weeks." 30 movies that absolutely traumatised us as children.

I was seven years old when my sister and I slid our parent's Return to Oz tape into the video player.

A sequel to The Wizard of Oz? "How fun!", we thought as we naively hit play. But holy mother of a headless princess, how we were wrong...

The next few months were filled with traumatising nightmares of demonic half-man-half-hoverboard wheelers, a pumpkinhead named Jack and a room full of decapitated heads. *Shudder*

But I'm not the only one who has been left traumatised by films I watched as a kid. Whether it's the reason you can't walk past drain pipes, have a phobia of masks or quickly run up the stairs in the dark, we all have movies that have stuck with us years later.

So we decided to ask the Mamamia community to share the movie that disturbed them the most as kids.

From The Witches to Stephen King's It, here's what they had to say.

(P.S. we're sorry if this brings back any childhood nightmares.)

The Witches.

"I'd read the book and had no problem with it but seeing the witches literally peel off their human faces to reveal their 'witch faces' has to this day traumatised me. Also I low key feared as a child that I could be instantly turned into a rat." - Melody.

