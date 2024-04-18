Suri Cruise turns 18 today. She hasn’t seen Tom Cruise in over a decade.

Suri Cruise was once considered the most famous baby in America — or possibly, the world.

As the only child of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri was thrust into the spotlight.

Cruise first declared his love for Holmes while jumping on Oprah's couch in 2005, the couple then got engaged after just two months of dating before they welcomed Suri on April 18, 2006.

This was a time when celebrity babies were big business. I'm talking about the days when the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Apple Martin and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt would occupy the coveted front pages of magazines.

And arguably, Suri was the golden baby of that era. But she's not a golden baby anymore.

Suri Cruise just turned 18 and life looks very different for her, compared to the days when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair alongside her parents in a photo spread shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Image: Vanity Fair.