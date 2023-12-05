Why does Brooklyn Beckham want us to think he’s in a throuple? A very serious investigation.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is a man of many talents.

He released a photography book titled What I See which included a blurry photo of the darkened shape of an elephant which he captioned "so hard to photograph".

He is an acclaimed celebrity chef, revered for such groundbreaking recipes as a 'breakfast sandwich' which featured bacon, sausage and egg.

And most impressive of all, he was formed from David and Victoria Beckham's DNA. Such talent.

Is Brooklyn Beckham cancelled? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Most recently, Brooklyn has embraced life as a married man: he famously got hitched to fellow nepo baby Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022.

But being in a couple is apparently pretty boring for Brooklyn who now appears to be in a throuple with *checks notes* Selena Gomez.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of the three of them together which he captioned "Our anniversary."

Do you take thee throuple? Image: Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham.