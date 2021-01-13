8 easy ways to get glowing skin without looking like a sweaty mess.

Summer in Australia is like no other – lazy beach days, an abundance of juicy mangoes, lunches that turn into dinners, and your dad watching cricket on the TV for several weeks straight.

It also means long stretches of very sweaty weather, which can provoke a touch of strife for us glow-seeking beauty lovers.

Watch: Check out these 3 simple steps to seriously glowing skin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Anyone who knows me, knows I am ALL about the glow. A dewy, hydrated look calls my name every damn day of the week, and who am I to resist the call?!

However, in an Aussie summer, we need a few beauty hacks to make sure that dewy look doesn't slide right off our faces.

1. Prep thy skin.

Makeup is truly lost without her ride or die bestie – skincare. When it comes to summer beauty, nothing competes with the natural radiance that comes from a solid pre-makeup skincare routine.

In the warmer months, I opt for light, hydrating formulas that sink into my skin fast whilst still keeping it radiant. Currently, I’m following my morning cleanse with Aspect’s Extreme C Vitamin C Serum, Drunk Elephant’s B Hydra Serum and then Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturiser.

Listen: Want more tips of how to make your skin look all radiant and healthy? Here's a skincare addict's guide to glowy skin. Post continues below.

If I have a few spare minutes up my sleeve, I’ll also throw a sheet mask into the mix to really amp up the hydration, like Go-To’s Transformazing Sheet Mask.

Image: Aspect Extreme C20 Serum