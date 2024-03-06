‘I was ready to hate Timothy on MAFS, but he’s saved the season.’

Timothy has truly turned things around in the past week of MAFS. He's gone from the angry man who yells a lot at dinner parties to one of the best contestants on this season, well besides his incredible TV wife Lucinda.

Last month, Timothy was snapping at Lucinda at the Commitment Ceremony, telling her "don't even talk to me," after she opened up about how she was feeling to the experts. He also had an outburst at Jayden, referring to the young groom as "nothing" in an argument.

But this week's couples' retreat in Byron Bay has shown glimmers of a new and improved Timothy. And I'm absolutely obsessed with him.

Timothy has become one of the girlies finding an unexpected bond with Lauren and Sara. And what have they bonded over? The mutual hatred of a man, of course. That's on girlhood!

Timothy confided in his girlies that he wanted to look out for Tori, a humourous change of heart considering he's spent most of the experiment exchanging insults with the bride.

But Timothy now thinks Tori deserves better than her controversial groom Jack and he's got gossip to share with Lauren and Sara. Earlier on in the experiment, Jack apparently bragged to fellas about how attractive his ex was, even parading her photo around the group.

This paired with Sara's claims that Jack had been inappropriate with her made for quite the gossip session.

Sara and Timothy have a girly catch-up. Image: Nine.