Timm, Ciarran and the underlying culture of toxic masculinity on Bachelor in Paradise.

This week, Bachelor in Paradise delivered a masterclass in toxic masculinity.

We watched Ciarran Stott seethe when Matt Whyatt took his ex-girlfriend, Renee Barrett, on a date without his permission: "If he's got any sense of bro code—and he wants to be my mate—he should've pulled me away for a chat."

We watched Ciarran's hulking friend, Timm Hanly, spit insults in solidarity when he learned what had occurred: "What a f***ing dog... It made me sick in the guts, bro... F*** that!"

And we watched all this knowing that, just a few episodes prior, Ciarran had pursued Renee's friend, Jessica Brody, without reservation.

It's sad, really.

These are two men who've been hamstrung by a culture that champions an incredibly narrow, repressive version of masculinity; one that tells them that 'real' men are aggressive and possessive; one that holds them to a 'code' of behaviour that prioritises pride above all else.

This 'bro code' (or "bros before hoes", as it's often pithily put) tells them that to date your friend's ex-partner is an unforgivable betrayal, a low act. It makes you no better than an animal — "a f***ing dog", "f***ing rat" or a "snake", as Timm characterised Matt.