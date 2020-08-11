Timm Hanly believes Ciarran Stott was set up on Bachelor in Paradise, and more in Celeb in 5.

﻿

1. "Completely stitched up." Timm Hanly believes Ciarran Stott was set up on Bachelor in Paradise.

Ciarran Stott didn't exactly make a great name for himself on Bachelor in Paradise, particularly when it came to the way he treated women.

But now his best mate Timm Hanly has come out defending his behaviour on the show, saying he was actually "stitched up" by producers.

"They would encourage [Ciarran] to go after different girls," Timm told The Daily Telegraph. "They stitched him up."

"They tried to get me to do it, I’m lucky I didn’t. They don’t give a f*ck about us," he added.

Timm also explained there was a different reason why he left Paradise, which we didn't get to see on the show. But he's not allowed to say (so we know it's juicy).

"It was rubbish editing, and it was all planned. It was uncomfortable to be there," he told the publication.

"It wasn’t nice to be there, it wasn’t a nice holiday. It was f*cked. I wish I could tell you how I really left but I’m not allowed to."

Timm is now putting his Bachie days behind him and is currently dating his ex-girlfriend, Briana De La Motte.

"I’ve had a girlfriend for the last few months... It was hard having a girlfriend and having that show on at the same time, she’s also glad it’s over and we can just live our lives now."