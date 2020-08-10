'It did happen.' Errr... it seems Bachelor in Paradise's Glenn really did cheat on Alisha.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Bachelor in Paradise is not exactly the place for slow burning relationship.

Hard and fast is the name of the game, with feelings heightened in a Fijian resort where the only topic of interest is finding love with another member of the Bachelor alumni, for yourself, but also the cameras.

It's no wonder couples fall in love within a matter of weeks.

It was ironic, then, that successful couple Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn's plans to take things slow once they returned to their individual lives in opposite ends of the country didn't quite work out that way.

﻿"We came out and we were going to do long distance in 2020," Glenn, 32, told Mamamia following the BIP finale.

"We discussed how we both had our roots in Perth and Sydney, and we were going to happily do that. We went on a trip to Darwin and Bali and made sure we caught up every two or three weeks, and then when COVID hit we had to make the quick decision to get Alisha over to Perth before the borders were going to be shut."

Yep. Within months, Alisha, 27, had upped her life and moved to Western Australia, into the house Glenn shares with his twin brother Neil and his boyfriend Marty.

"I packed two suitcases full of clothes and came over to Perth and I've still been paying my Sydney rent for like half of this year," she said.