7 style hacks to elevate your look in less than a minute.

We love to look good and feel cute without trying.

But sometimes, even when we are dressed to the nines, the details can go... awry. The good news is that the key to nailing our personal style doesn't come down to spending a ton of time or money jumping on the latest trends.

Elevating how we look can be as simple as making some tiny styling changes that help us look more chic, on-point and feel a helluva lot more confident.

So we went ahead and gathered up some of the most helpful tips to keep us all on our fashion A-game.

Here are 7 style hacks that will elevate your style instantly.

Style hack #1: The *right* way to tie your tee.

It's easy to stick to what feels "good" rather than what is most definitely "right."

This includes how you tie your shirts.

It's very easy to keep it simple, by tying a knot twice over. But it creates an unflattering shape and overall, isn't the most practical way to crop your tops.

Stacie Rae, known as @willworkforfashion, shared exactly how to crop tops so you look chic and presentable.

She created a loop with one side of her shirt then pulled the other side through the loop for a centred, clean-looking knot.