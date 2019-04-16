When Tiger Woods won the Masters, all eyes were on his two children, Sam and Charlie.

In 1997, Tiger Woods won his very first Masters.

Just 21 years old at the time, Tiger Woods hugged his father Earl Woods as he celebrated the historic win.

Now, 22 years later, Woods has embraced his two children, 11-year-old Sam and 10-year-old Charlie, in the exact same spot.

It’s a comeback that’s been a decade in the making.

Ten years ago, Tiger Woods put his family through hell after a sex scandal that saw his marriage crumble.

What followed was a trip to sex addiction rehab and an arrest for driving while high on a cocktail of drugs.

The golf star also underwent fusion surgery for back pain – a surgery that left him unable to walk unassisted.

For Woods, it was his two children that inspired his road to recovery.

“He’s really matured over the last few years,” friend and Golf Channel analyst Notah Begay told CBS.

“A lot of it had to do with him having to deal with his human side,” Begay said.

“When you’re injured and you’re hurt and the future is uncertain, you start to ask yourself a variety of questions. He came up with really great answers … [and] that really helped him develop as a father and as a friend.”

Fearing a future where he wouldn’t be well enough to play golf alongside Sam and Charlie, Woods spent years preparing to return to golf professionally.

“It means the world to me,” Woods said of his children’s support on Sunday.